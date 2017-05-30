Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares march o...

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares march on in Paris

20 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

The pair have avoided the avalanche of seeds in the men's doubles at Roland Garros and defeated Indian's Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 7-6 6-2. Murray and Brazilian Soares, who won the Australian and US Open titles last season, are one of only three seeded pairs left and the highest ranked.

Chicago, IL

