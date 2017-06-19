James Blake agrees not to sue NYC in ...

James Blake agrees not to sue NYC in exchange for fellowship

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Tennis star James Blake has agreed to drop his right to sue New York after he was mistakenly arrested and tackled by police. In exchange, a legal fellowship will be created in his name that will bolster the work of the city's police watchdog agency.

Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

