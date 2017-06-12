Jaguar Enlists Tennis Champ For XF Sp...

Jaguar Enlists Tennis Champ For XF Sportbrake Reveal

16 hrs ago

On the heels of a dramatic semi-finals loss at the French Open, tennis superstar Andy Murray took to the courts to unveil what Jaguar hopes will be a major winner for the automaker, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake. In a stunt befitting the British vehicle, the two-time Wimbledon champion pulled the covers off the premium wagon before placing his Wimbledon trophy inside and sending it on a UK-wide tour to inspire the next generation of players.

