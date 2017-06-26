ITTF issues statement on players' wit...

ITTF issues statement on players' withdrawals at China Open

4 hrs ago

The International Table Tennis Federation issued a statement on three Chinese players forfeiting their matches at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Platinum China Open on Sunday, saying "all potential sanctions are on the table". "Right now, all potential sanctions are on the table, and the ITTF will continue its investigation before any decisions are made," it said in the statement.

Chicago, IL

