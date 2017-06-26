ITTF issues statement on players' withdrawals at China Open
The International Table Tennis Federation issued a statement on three Chinese players forfeiting their matches at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Platinum China Open on Sunday, saying "all potential sanctions are on the table". "Right now, all potential sanctions are on the table, and the ITTF will continue its investigation before any decisions are made," it said in the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Sat
|Wishing phartsz
|2
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC