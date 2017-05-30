It's a girl? Serena Williams lauds baby gender 'surprise'
Serena Williams wants everyone to slow down with all of that "It's a girl!" talk prompted by sister Venus. The pregnant tennis star sent out a tweet Thursday to "clarify what Venus said" after the older sibling appeared to accidentally let something slip during a TV interview with Eurosport at the French Open by blurting out about the baby, "She's going to call me 'Favorite Aunt.'
