Injured pair Dan Evans and Juan Martin del Potro pull out of Aegon Championships
Dan Evans and Juan Martin del Potro have both withdrawn from next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club because of injury. British number three Evans faces a race to be fit for Wimbledon after suffering a calf injury at a tournament in Surbiton last week.
