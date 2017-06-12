Injured David Goffin to miss Wimbledon
The world number 13 had to retire during his third-round match against Horacio Zeballos at Roland Garros after badly twisting his right ankle when he tripped over the covers at the back of the court. Goffin had been hopeful of recovering in time for Wimbledon, where he has reached the fourth round for the last two years.
