Indulge in tennis-themed sweet treats and a glass of bubbly to celebrate the start of Wimbledon

For a limited time only a restaurant in Richmond is serving up a traditional afternoon tea throughout July inspired by the annual Wimbledon tennis Championships. The Petersham restaurant, on Nightingale Lane, will be serving a sporting tea from July 3 to July 16 to it's customers featuring a range of tennis-themed treats and freshly-made sandwiches.

