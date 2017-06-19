Improving Federer beats Zverev to reach Halle quarters

Top seed Roger Federer beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 7-6 , 6-4 to advance to the last eight of the Halle Open on Thursday as the 18-time Grand Slam champion sharpens his grasscourt game ahead of Wimbledon. HALLE : Top seed Roger Federer beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 7-6 , 6-4 to advance to the last eight of the Halle Open on Thursday as the 18-time Grand Slam champion sharpens his grasscourt game ahead of Wimbledon.

