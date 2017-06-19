Improving Federer beats Zverev to reach Halle quarters
Top seed Roger Federer beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 7-6 , 6-4 to advance to the last eight of the Halle Open on Thursday as the 18-time Grand Slam champion sharpens his grasscourt game ahead of Wimbledon. HALLE : Top seed Roger Federer beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 7-6 , 6-4 to advance to the last eight of the Halle Open on Thursday as the 18-time Grand Slam champion sharpens his grasscourt game ahead of Wimbledon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Thu
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC