Home favourite Johanna Konta eases into Nottingham final
British number one Johanna Konta booked a place in the final of the Aegon Open in Nottingham with a 6-2 7-5 win over Magdalena Rybarikova. Top seed Konta, 26, maintained her record of having yet to drop a set in the tournament as she closed in on her first WTA title on home soil.
