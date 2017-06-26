Heather Watson pulls off impressive win at Eastbourne

Britain's Heather Watson overcame a top-10 opponent for only the second time in her career by beating defending champion Dominika Cibulkova at Eastbourne. Watson made light of being ranked 117 places lower to knock out world number nine Cibulkova 7-5 6-4 in the Aegon International second round at Devonshire Park.

