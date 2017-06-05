Halep fails to realise she saved matc...

Halep fails to realise she saved match point in dramatic win over Svitolina

Simona Halep did not realise she saved a match point as she completed one of the French Open's best comebacks to reach the semi-finals. The title favourite looked to be heading home when she trailed Elina Svitolina 6-3 5-1 only to win 12 of the last 13 games.

