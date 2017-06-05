Groenefeld eying another mixed double...

Groenefeld eying another mixed doubles title in Paris

18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The first title of this year's tournament will be awarded Thursday at the French Open when Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final. Groenefeld is looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.

