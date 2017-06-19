Grigor Dimitrov says Dan Evans news is 'sad for tennis'
Grigor Dimitrov declared Dan Evans' positive test for cocaine as "sad for tennis" after the Bulgarian beat Daniil Medvedev to reach the semi-finals at Queen's. Dimitrov had just beaten Medvedev 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the last eight at the Aegon Championships when he was asked to reflect on the announcement made by Evans at a hotel less than one mile away.
