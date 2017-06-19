Grigor Dimitrov says Dan Evans news i...

Grigor Dimitrov says Dan Evans news is 'sad for tennis'

15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Grigor Dimitrov declared Dan Evans' positive test for cocaine as "sad for tennis" after the Bulgarian beat Daniil Medvedev to reach the semi-finals at Queen's. Dimitrov had just beaten Medvedev 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the last eight at the Aegon Championships when he was asked to reflect on the announcement made by Evans at a hotel less than one mile away.

