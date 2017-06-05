Graf key to Agassi's new role with Dj...

Graf key to Agassi's new role with Djokovic

10 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

Tennis' latest pairing of current and former men's grand slam champions owes a debt of gratitude to one of the greatest female players in history: Steffi Graf. It was the 22-time grand slam winner who convinced husband Andre Agassi to try and steer Novak Djokovic back into top form.

Chicago, IL

