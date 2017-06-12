French Open victory moves Alfie Hewet...

French Open victory moves Alfie Hewett up to sixth in the world rankings

The 19-year-old became the first Briton to win the singles title in Paris, beating Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in three sets. Hewett had to save three match points in the second set against Fernandez but held his nerve to take the set before wrapping up the deciding set 6-2.

Chicago, IL

