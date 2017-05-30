French Open: Ons Jabeur making histor...

French Open: Ons Jabeur making history for Arab women

Read more: WOI

"I'm going to eat for several days because I'm at a tournament, but I will catch up because I will have a credit with God and, hopefully, God will forgive me," she told reporters at Roland Garros this week. When Jabeur upset sixth-seed Dominika Cibulkova in the second round, she became the first Arab woman to make the third round at a grand slam.

