Federer seeks to reignite comeback bid after Stuttgart stumble
After his comeback was cut short by Tommy Haas in Stuttgart last week, Roger Federer is eager to get a win under his belt in the opening round of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle as the Swiss gears up for another tilt at Wimbledon. Federer, who was stunned 2-6 7-6 6-4 by 302nd ranked German Haas, faces Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun in his opening game in Halle, a tournament the 18-times grand slam champion has won eight times.
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
