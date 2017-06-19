Federer seeks to reignite comeback bi...

Federer seeks to reignite comeback bid after Stuttgart stumble

After his comeback was cut short by Tommy Haas in Stuttgart last week, Roger Federer is eager to get a win under his belt in the opening round of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle as the Swiss gears up for another tilt at Wimbledon. Federer, who was stunned 2-6 7-6 6-4 by 302nd ranked German Haas, faces Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun in his opening game in Halle, a tournament the 18-times grand slam champion has won eight times.

