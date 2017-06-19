Federer seeks to reignite comeback bid after Stuttgart stumble

After his comeback was cut short by Tommy Haas in Stuttgart last week, Roger Federer is eager to get a win under his belt in the opening round of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle as the Swiss gears up for another tilt at Wimbledon. Federer, who was stunned 2-6 7-6 6-4 by 302nd ranked German Haas, faces Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun in his opening game in Halle, a tournament the 18-times grand slam champion has won eight times.

