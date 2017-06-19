Federer lifts ninth Halle Open title

Federer lifts ninth Halle Open title

9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Berlin, June 26 Swiss legend Roger Federer has clinched his ninth Halle Open title after beating hapless Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 in the final. The top seed Roger Federer showed no mercy with fourth seed Alexander Zverev after wrapping up his ninth title in his 11th Halle final within 53 minutes on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

