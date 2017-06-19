Federer beats Khachanov to advance to...

Federer beats Khachanov to advance to his 11th Halle final

Read more: Canada.com

Roger Federer defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 to advance to the final of the Gerry Weber Open for the 11th time on Saturday. Federer will bid for his 92nd career title in what will be his 140th final against the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who rallied to beat Richard Gasquet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 for his seventh title-decider.

