Even in defeat, Cilic considered a fa...

Even in defeat, Cilic considered a favorite at Wimbledon

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Even in defeat, Cilic considered a favorite at Wimbledon Marin Cilic lost at Queen's but he is still being talked about as a contender for the Wimbledon title Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t9M38V Croatia's Marin Cilic returns a ball to Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday June 25, 2017. The sixth-ranked Croat, who won the U.S. Open in 2014, lost a close three-set match to Feliciano Lopez in the final at Queen's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Sat Wishing phartsz 2
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC