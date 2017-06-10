Elite Winners: Nadal, Russell, Auriemma amass championships

Nadal would become the first player - man or woman - to win 10 titles at one Grand Slam tournament in the Open era, which began in 1968, when professionals were admitted to the events. He already won championships at Roland Garros in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.