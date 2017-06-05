Drake, Mayora lift Durango over Mexic...

Drake, Mayora lift Durango over Mexico 8-1

23 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Yadir Drake tripled, doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Generales de Durango defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 8-1 on Tuesday. With the game tied 1-1, the Generales took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning.

Chicago, IL

