Djokovic survives early scare to enjoy smooth progress
Novak Djokovic avoided more French Open drama with a straight-sets win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the quarter-finals. After fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round, the defending champion was no doubt hoping for an easier evening.
