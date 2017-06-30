Djokovic cruises into Eastbourne final with Medvedev victory
Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the Aegon International with a straight-sets defeat of Daniil Medvedev that further strengthened his preparations for Wimbledon. The change to the Serbian's pre-SW19 routine appears increasingly likely to result in the significant boost to his confidence that would come with winning Saturday's final in the first year he has played at Eastbourne.
