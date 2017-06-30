Djokovic cruises into Eastbourne fina...

Djokovic cruises into Eastbourne final with Medvedev victory

19 hrs ago

Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the Aegon International with a straight-sets defeat of Daniil Medvedev that further strengthened his preparations for Wimbledon. The change to the Serbian's pre-SW19 routine appears increasingly likely to result in the significant boost to his confidence that would come with winning Saturday's final in the first year he has played at Eastbourne.

Chicago, IL

