Desperate Dan sorry for positive coca...

Desperate Dan sorry for positive cocaine test but ITF provisionally suspends him

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

British number three Dan Evans has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation after testing positive for cocaine in April. Evans, who is ranked 50th in the world, will now miss Wimbledon next month and could face a ban of up to four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Thu ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC