Den Bosch: Gilles Muller and Ivo Karlovic set up veterans' final

13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Muller defeated Germany's second seed Alexander Zverev, one of the circuit's most exciting young talents, 7-6 6-2 in the first semi-final. Luxembourg's 34-year-old Gilles Muller and Croatia's 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic set up a final between two of the tour's veteran big servers at the Den Bosch grasscourt tournament on Saturday.

