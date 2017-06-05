Crepes? Croissants? Wine? Players tem...

Crepes? Croissants? Wine? Players tempted during French Open

Read more: Star Tribune

As a professional athlete who is judicious about what she eats and drinks, Bethanie Mattek-Sands knows all too well how impossible it is to avoid the sweet aroma emanating from a stand selling waffles with a chocolate-hazelnut spread just outside the French Open's main stadium. "We would walk by that every day," the 32-year-old American said last week at Roland Garros, recalling her run to the 2015 women's doubles title.

Chicago, IL

