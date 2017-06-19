Caroline Garcia wins twice in one day to book semi-final place at Mallorca Open
Defending champion Caroline Garcia won twice in one day to book her place in the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open. She returned to complete a 6-3 6-7 6-3 victory and then defeated Roberta Vinci 6-2 7-6 .
