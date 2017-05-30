Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet head...

Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet headed for French Open grudge match

12 hrs ago

Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet will face off in an all-French grudge match in the fourth round at Roland Garros. Garcia and Cornet joined Kristina Mladenovic to make it three French women into the last 16 and they are guaranteed at least one quarter-finalist.

