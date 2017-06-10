Britain's Alex Ward qualifies for Wim...

Britain's Alex Ward qualifies for Wimbledon

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Britain's Alex Ward was a shock qualifier for Wimbledon after Marcus Willis saw his dreams of a Centre Court return dashed. Ward, ranked a lowly 855 in the world, caused a major shock by beating Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili, a player ranked 679 places higher, to secure his place in Friday's main draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Wed BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Wed MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Wed ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC