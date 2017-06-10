Britain's Alex Ward qualifies for Wimbledon
Britain's Alex Ward was a shock qualifier for Wimbledon after Marcus Willis saw his dreams of a Centre Court return dashed. Ward, ranked a lowly 855 in the world, caused a major shock by beating Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili, a player ranked 679 places higher, to secure his place in Friday's main draw.
