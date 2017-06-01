Breaking rackets along the way, Nick ...

Breaking rackets along the way, Nick Kyrgios exits French Open

10 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Docked a point for smashing rackets, the 18th-seeded Kyrgios went from a set and a break up in the French Open's second round to a swift loss, ceding 16 of the last 19 games while being beaten, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, on Thursday by Kevin Anderson. As men's tennis searches for the face of its next generation, perhaps someone who one day will fill a void left by folks such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, there are those who believe Kyrgios, 22, has the flashy game and attention-attracting personality to fit the bill.

