Breaking rackets along the way, Nick Kyrgios exits French Open
Docked a point for smashing rackets, the 18th-seeded Kyrgios went from a set and a break up in the French Open's second round to a swift loss, ceding 16 of the last 19 games while being beaten, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, on Thursday by Kevin Anderson. As men's tennis searches for the face of its next generation, perhaps someone who one day will fill a void left by folks such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, there are those who believe Kyrgios, 22, has the flashy game and attention-attracting personality to fit the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC