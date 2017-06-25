BOXINGPacquiao arrives in Australia, ...

BOXINGPacquiao arrives in Australia, set for title fight vs Horn

Manny Pacquiao was expected to attend church and have a light training session in Brisbane on Sunday after arriving late Saturday for his July 2 world title fight defense against Australian Jeff Horn. The reigning WBO welterweight titleholder left his hometown of General Santos City in the Philippines and landed at Brisbane International Airport on Saturday night.

