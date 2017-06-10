Protective barriers similar to those installed on Westminster Bridge will be placed along the route into Wimbledon after the spate of London terror attacks. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/barriers-on-wimbledon-route-to-protect-public-after-london-terror-attacks-35878483.html Protective barriers similar to those installed on Westminster Bridge will be placed along the route into Wimbledon after the spate of London terror attacks.

