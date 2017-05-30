Asian eyes on Paris as Nishikori, Chu...

Asian eyes on Paris as Nishikori, Chung set up showdown

An All-Asian tie that catches the eye is rarer than a bottle of Australian wine at Roland Garros but Kei Nishikori's clash with Chung Hyeon in the third round of the French Open could be one to savor. Japan's Nishikori has long been Asia's number one but while he was struggling to complete his preparations for Paris because of injury, South Korean Chung has been putting together some impressive claycourt performances.

