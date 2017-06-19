Andy Murray to face Jordan Thompson after Aljaz Bedene withdraws from Queen's
Andy Murray's compatriot and first-round opponent at the Aegon Championships Aljaz Bedene has withdrawn due to a wrist injury. Bedene, who is the British number four, was scheduled to face Murray at Queen's on Tuesday afternoon but has been replaced by lucky loser Jordan Thompson.
