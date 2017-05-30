Andy Murray prepared for tough encounter as Delpo rivalry continues
One of the most compelling rivalries of 2016 will be renewed in the third round of the French Open when Andy Murray takes on Juan Martin Del Potro. The pair only met twice last year but they were two matches that will live long in the memory.
