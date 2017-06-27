Andy Murray number one seed for Wimbl...

Andy Murray number one seed for Wimbledon

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The world number one, who beat Milos Raonic to win the title for the second time in 2016, leads a top four of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Wimbledon is the only grand slam tournament where the seedings do not automatically follow the rankings, with greater weight being given to recent results on grass in the men's event.

Chicago, IL

