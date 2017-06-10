Andy Murray may skip Wimbledon it he's not fully fit - " Roger Federer
Roger Federer believes Andy Murray will not want to defend his Wimbledon title if he is not fit enough to retain it. World number one Murray has pulled out of an exhibition match on Friday due to a hip injury, having already withdrawn from a meeting with Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Tuesday because of the same problem.
