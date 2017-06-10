Andy Murray may skip Wimbledon it he'...

Andy Murray may skip Wimbledon it he's not fully fit - " Roger Federer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

Roger Federer believes Andy Murray will not want to defend his Wimbledon title if he is not fit enough to retain it. World number one Murray has pulled out of an exhibition match on Friday due to a hip injury, having already withdrawn from a meeting with Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Tuesday because of the same problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Jun 28 BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jun 28 MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Jun 28 ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,958 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC