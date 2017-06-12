Andy Murray faces Aljaz Bedene in first round at Queen's
Andy Murray will start the defence of his Queen's Club title with a first-round tie against fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene. The competition starts on Monday and includes Milos Raonic, who Murray beat to lift the trophy last year, Stan Wawrinka, who got the better of Murray in the last four of the French Open, and 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC