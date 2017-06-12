Andy Murray faces Aljaz Bedene in first round at Queen's

Andy Murray will start the defence of his Queen's Club title with a first-round tie against fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene. The competition starts on Monday and includes Milos Raonic, who Murray beat to lift the trophy last year, Stan Wawrinka, who got the better of Murray in the last four of the French Open, and 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.