Andy Murray defends his record in the face of John McEnroe claim
Andy Murray has hit back at John McEnroe's claim he is not in the same league as the rest of the 'Big Four' by arguing there is more to tennis than just winning grand slams. Murray begins his grass-court season at the Aegon Championships this week where he is hoping to become a record six-time champion before the start of Wimbledon in a fortnight's time.
