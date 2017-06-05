American Whitney Osuigwe wins girls' ...

American Whitney Osuigwe wins girls' title at French Open

Read more: White Lake Beacon

That scene will take place on Saturday night when Whitney Osuigwe, who became only the fifth U.S. player to win the girls' title at the French Open on Saturday, takes her losing opponent out for dinner. The 15-year-old from Florida defeated Claire Liu 6-4, 6-7 , 6-3 in the second ever all-American final at Roland Garros.

