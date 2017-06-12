Aljaz Bedene through to Ricoh Open quarter-finals

Aljaz Bedene is through to the quarter-finals of the Ricoh Open after a straight-sets win over Ernesto Escobedo in S'Hertogenbosch. The British number four has made a promising start to his grass-court campaign beating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in three sets in the first round before defeating young American Escobedo 6-3 6-4.

