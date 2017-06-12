Aljaz Bedene makes progress on grass-...

Aljaz Bedene makes progress on grass-court opener

16 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Britain's Aljaz Bedene made a winning start to his grass-court season after coming from a set down to beat Denis Istomin at the Ricoh Open in Holland. Bedene, ranked 59th in the world, overcame world number 74 Istomin 3-6 6-2 6-1 on Monday as he steps up preparations for Wimbledon, which begins in three weeks.

