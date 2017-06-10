Alfie Hewett fights back to claim Fre...

Alfie Hewett fights back to claim French Open crown in dramatic wheelchair final

Teenager Alfie Hewett became the first British winner of a wheelchair singles title at the French Open with a dramatic victory over defending champion Gustavo Fernandez. The 19-year-old from Norwich lost the first eight games and saved two match points in the second-set tie-break before going on to win 0-6 7-6 6-2.

