Alexander Zverev beats Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach Gerry Weber quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev continued his strong run of form ahead of Wimbledon by beating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Gerry Weber Open. Zverev made the last four at the Ricoh Open last week before succumbing to the big-serving Gilles Muller and the 20-year-old impressed again in Halle to overcome Kohlschreiber.

