Alexander Zverev beats Philipp Kohlsc...

Alexander Zverev beats Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach Gerry Weber quarter-finals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Alexander Zverev continued his strong run of form ahead of Wimbledon by beating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Gerry Weber Open. Zverev made the last four at the Ricoh Open last week before succumbing to the big-serving Gilles Muller and the 20-year-old impressed again in Halle to overcome Kohlschreiber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC