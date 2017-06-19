Aegon Ilkley Trophy: Petchey challeng...

Aegon Ilkley Trophy: Petchey challenges Clarke to be big hit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Jay Clarke can reach the top 50 if he has the hunger, says tennis commentator Mark Petchey Picture: Karen Ross Photography The former world No 80, who works for Sky Sports, admitted at this week's Aegon Ilkley Trophy: "I haven't seen much of Jay but what I have seen of him and what I have heard of him is all positive. "He has a good coach in Esteban Carril, and Jay can definitely make the world's top 100, but whether he makes the world's top 50 will be down to Jay."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Sat Wishing phartsz 2
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC