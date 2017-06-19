Aegon Ilkley Trophy: Petchey challenges Clarke to be big hit
Jay Clarke can reach the top 50 if he has the hunger, says tennis commentator Mark Petchey Picture: Karen Ross Photography The former world No 80, who works for Sky Sports, admitted at this week's Aegon Ilkley Trophy: "I haven't seen much of Jay but what I have seen of him and what I have heard of him is all positive. "He has a good coach in Esteban Carril, and Jay can definitely make the world's top 100, but whether he makes the world's top 50 will be down to Jay."
