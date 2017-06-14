Accused tennis match-fixer set to be charged over Oliver Anderson betting plunge
A Queensland man is set to be charged with a sports corruption offence after approaching former Australian Open boys champion Oliver Anderson about fixing a tennis match last year. It can be revealed that several tennis figures were investigated over the approach to Anderson and the betting plunge on his match at the Traralgon challenger tournament.
