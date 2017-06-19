7 Wimbledon controversies
Wimbledon might have a garden-party air about it, but it is not all strawberries and cream in the sun. Jeff Tarango's name belongs in Wimbledon folklore after his astonishing 1995 outburst against umpire Bruno Rebeuh.
