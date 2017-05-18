Zverev signals arrival, beats Djokovic to win Italian Open

Alexander Zverev signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the Italian Open. The 20-year-old Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago at 19. "It's nice to know that I can compete and play and win the biggest tournaments on tour against the biggest players on tour," Zverev said.

